200 affordable housing, low-income units coming to Millenia in east Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A new housing project in east Chula Vista that will include 200 new affordable and low-income units was approved by Chula Vista officials Tuesday.

The Columba Apartments project was given final financial approval by the Chula Vista City Council and the city’s Housing Authority.

According to city officials, the Columba Project “will provide a mix of 56 one-bedroom units, 86 two-bedroom units, and 58 three-bedroom units that will be income and rent-restricted for households making between 30% to 60% of the San Diego County Area Median Income (AMI). The Columba Project proposes to maintain the income and rent restrictions for at least 55 years.”

The units will be located in the Millenia community in the Otay Ranch area.

Chula Vista City Councilman and Housing Authority member Stephen Padilla, who represents the Otay Ranch area, said of the project, “Housing is a right, not a privilege -- yet far too many Californians are unable to keep up with the skyrocketing cost of housing. As yesterday’s Council action demonstrated, Chula Vista continues to do more than our fair share to ensure affordable housing is within reach for families in San Diego County.”

“What our city is doing -- especially in my district in Eastern Chula Vista -- should serve as a model for our county and state. Not only are we tackling California’s affordable housing crisis head-on -- we are building interactive, people-centered communities that maximize sustainability and minimize sprawl. The Columba Project is an embodiment of our city’s proactive, forward-thinking approach to housing -- and we are nowhere near finished,” Padilla added.