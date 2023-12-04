2 people arrested after wild police chase ends in crash in Otay Mesa

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police response to reports of possible street racing led to a wild pursuit in the Otay Mesa area and ended in a crash and the arrest of two people late Sunday night.

At around 11:45 p.m., San Diego Police officers attempted to pull over a red sports car on Kern Street as they responded to reports of possible street racing in the area.

However, the driver refused to pull over and sped away, prompting police to pursue the vehicle.

The chase came to an end when the red car slammed into a Border Patrol vehicle, struck a parked big rig truck, and then hit a police cruiser.

The impact of the crash caused the red car’s front wheel to completely disconnect from the vehicle.

Police arrested the driver and a passenger, and despite all the damage, no injuries were reported.

Fire crews were called to the scene to help with the clean-up of a fuel spill from the semi-truck.

The incident is under investigation.