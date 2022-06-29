2 men shot in alley in National City

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Two men were rushed to the hospital after being shot in a National City alley late Tuesday night, police said.

According to National City Police, the shooting was reported at around 11:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 4th Street.

Police said the two men were walking in an alley when someone opened fire at them. The victims, ages 18 and 21, were struck multiple times.

The victims were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

ABC 10News learned National City Police are searching for a black Dodge Challenger that was seen leaving the area following the gunfire.