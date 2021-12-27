Watch
2 found dead in burning car off Chula Vista street

Two people were found dead inside a car that was on fire off a Chula Vista street.
Posted at 6:44 AM, Dec 27, 2021
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Authorities responding to a vehicle fire off an east Chula Vista street Sunday evening discovered two people dead inside.

Chula Vista Police were called to the 900 block of Olympic Parkway just before 9 p.m. in response to a crash.

Police stated, “A witness reported a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with another vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway.”

Responding officers saw one car near brush fully engulfed in flames; Chula Vista Fire Department crews arrived and put out the fire.

After the blaze was put out, firefighters saw two unidentified people dead in the car.

Chula Vista Police’s Traffic Bureau is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
