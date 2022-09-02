13 displaced in Otay Mesa West apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — No injuries were reported after 13 people and four animals were displaced early Friday morning in a fire at a two-story apartment in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood.

Firefighters reported to the blaze with heavy smoke stemming from the second story and roof of a building at 1580 Monterey Pine Drive at 4:30 a.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. SDFD put out the fire by 5:21 a.m., according to the fact sheet on its website.

Officials said the fire originated in the garage, but the cause was still under investigation.

Ten adults, three children and four pets were displaced and assisted by Red Cross.

SDFD says a total of 42 personnel were assigned to get this fire under control. The City of Chula Vista also responded to this fire.

Damage estimates were not available.

