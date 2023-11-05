12 foot-tall puppet 'Little Amal' brings joy to San Ysidro

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) - — A 12-foot-tall puppet, resembling a 10-year-old Syrian refugee, arrived in San Diego this weekend. The puppet has been taken across the globe, before ending her United States tour in San Diego Sunday. 'Little Amal,' who is anything but little, aims to shine a spotlight on human rights and the struggle for refugees.

On Saturday morning, she was in San Ysidro to show support for migrants in the community. Hundreds showed up to dance and see the larger-than-life puppet.

"We like to take a Little Amal into situations where there are migrants, refugees, or anyone that's considered marginalized, doesn't typically tend to be centered," artistic associate for Little Amal, Khadijat Oseni said.

The puppet has 3 puppeteers and has been drawing big crowds for two years, including earlier in the week in Los Angeles.

"For my community, (it's about) representation and, you know, the fact that she's crossing borders and that that we're able to meet with her in community, with people from different places, it's just so amazing," University of California San Diego senior Ulises Heuyrre said at Saturday's event.

Organizers say Little Amal has been to over 35 U.S. cities and crossed over 6,000 miles on her U.S. tour.

But in San Ysidro, her arrival is a celebration of togetherness and pride.

"They all have this innate sense to celebrate each other, celebrate our differences, and where we come from, that it doesn't matter where we come from," Heuyrre added.

The puppet's walk down Hall Street inspires compassion and pride.

"It gives everyone hope because I think people are reminded again that their stories should be celebrated. They shouldn't be living invisibly in the cities that they've now called home," Oseni said.

After finishing her U.S. tour on Sunday, Little Amal will be in Tijuana and in other areas of Mexico next week.