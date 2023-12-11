Watch Now
1 person killed, 2 injured in Chula Vista trailer fire

Chula Vista Fire Department/City of Chula Vista
Response to fire (Dec. 10, 2023)
Posted at 8:40 AM, Dec 11, 2023
CHULA VISTA (CNS ) - A man was killed Sunday and a woman and child were hospitalized when flames engulfed a mobile home in the backyard of a Chula Vista home.

The fire broke out just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department, which did not release the address of the fire.

One trailer occupant was not hurt, the Chula Vista Fire Department said. The man was dead at the scene and a woman and child were hospitalized with burns.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

