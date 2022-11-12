1 driver arrested for DUI in Chula Vista checkpoint

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of an illegal drug at an overnight checkpoint in Chula Vista.

The checkpoint was held in the 300 block of L Street between 6 p.m. Friday to midnight on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

More than 1,221 cars traveled through the checkpoint, 403 were screened and three drivers underwent sobriety tests.

Police cited 13 who were unlicensed or using a suspended license. Three cars were impounded, and seven additional citations were issued.

The CVPD said it will be conducting additional DUI checkpoints throughout the year in its commitment to lowering deaths and injuries on its streets and highways. The next Dui checkpoint will be held in December.