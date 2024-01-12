1 dead in fight in National City; 'person of interest' detained

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed during an altercation at a National City strip mall Friday morning, and police said a man considered a “person of interest” in the incident was located and detained for questioning.

National City Police Lt. Antonio Ybarra said officers were dispatched to 36. N. Euclid Ave. just after 10 a.m. due to reports of a fight.

Officers arrived to find two people with “several puncture marks” on their bodies, according to Ybarra. One victim died at the scene, while the second victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Ybarra told the media during an afternoon briefing that officers had a “limited suspect description,” but they believed the suspected attacker is an adult male, possibly white or Hispanic.

The suspected attacker was last seen wearing a dark-colored beanie cap, a surgical mask, light gray long-sleeve shirt, and dark blue or black pants. Following the incident, he was seen riding a bicycle south from where the incident took place.

Late Friday afternoon, officers were on La Paz Drive and Euclid Avenue when they “detained a person of interest they believe is related to the stabbing," according to police.

There was no immediate word on if an arrest was made.

Rancho de la Nación and El Toyon elementary schools, both located near where the incident happened, were placed under a “secure campus mode” at around 10:30 a.m. due to the initial police response and investigation.

The schools resumed normal activities about an hour later, National School District officials said.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call National City Police at 619-336-4411 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.