Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth Bay News

Actions

1 dead in chain-reaction crash in Otay Mesa

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
Otay Mesa chain-reaction crash kills one person
Otay Mesa chain-reaction crash
Posted at 9:33 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 00:33:28-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist dies Thursday in a chain-reaction crash in Otay Mesa after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle that also was partially pinned by a semi-truck, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Otay Valley Road and Datsun Street.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their identity was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP

JOIN OUR FACEBOOK GROUP