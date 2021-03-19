1 dead in chain-reaction crash in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A motorcyclist dies Thursday in a chain-reaction crash in Otay Mesa after becoming trapped underneath a vehicle that also was partially pinned by a semi-truck, authorities said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Otay Valley Road and Datsun Street.

The biker was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Their identity was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.