$1.8 million-plus Powerball ticket sold in Chula Vista

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 6:25 AM, Feb 19, 2023
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a Chula Vista gas station and is worth $1,801,715, the California Lottery announced.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $87 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8, 21, 31, 32, 37 and the Powerball number was 23. The jackpot was $73 million.

The drawing was the fifth since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
