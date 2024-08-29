South Bay mom set on fire at Chula Vista convenience store taken off life support, family confirms

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)— The South Bay mom who was set on fire at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chula Vista over the weekend died, the family confirmed on Thursday.

Amanda Buchanan, 45, was a manager at the convenience store on Broadway and L in Chula Vista. She was at work on Saturday morning when family members said her ex-boyfriend, Jose Villanueva, ambushed her. Villanueva appeared at the Chula Vista courthouse on Wednesday, where he faced charges of attempted murder of Buchanan. He pleaded not guilty in court to additional charges, including mayhem and torture.

Villanueva went into the convenience store at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to police. Jared Coleman of the San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Villanueva had tracked down Buchanan at her place of work, ambushed her, doused her in gasoline and set her on fire with a lighter.

ABC 10News spoke with Dominic Rivera, Buchanan's son, who says he watched the store surveillance video of the incidents that unfolded that Saturday morning.

"Anger. When I first heard the news, I wanted to come down here and find him myself,” Rivera said.

Rivera told ABC 10News that over 80% of his mom's body was burnt following the incident. That was when the family decided to take Buchanan off life support.

“The extent of her injuries are so severe that we got together with the surgeons, and we just talked about her quality of life. It’s not going to be the same. So, we decided it was best to just, you know, go ahead and pull the plug on her. That way, she's no longer suffering,” Rivera said.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to help cover the funeral and memorial costs of Buchanan.

"She [Buchanan] was a beloved mother, daughter and friend who touched the lives of everyone she met with her kindness, warmth, strength and unwavering spirit. Amanda's untimely passing leaves a profound void in our hearts and in the lives of her loved ones," the GoFundMe campaign said.

