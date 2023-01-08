South Bay ice cream truck owner 'devastated' after rain ruins inventory

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — After 22 years of serving ice cream in Imperial Beach, Meg Palmer says her customers are the sweetest part of her job.

"This is my happy place," said Palmer as she gave a tour of the inside of her 1980s "Dumbo Ice Cream" truck. The vehicle is painted sky blue, featuring a massive mural of Dumbo the elephant on the side of it.

After spending five days in the hospital, Palmer, a Navy veteran, realized late Friday evening her entire inventory of ice cream had melted.

"Everything was like mush," said Palmer.

The cord used to keep her freezer going short circuited due to the heavy rains while she was in the hospital. She says she typically covers the cord if she knows bad weather is coming, but was not home to do so.

"I work so hard for what I have and I’ve been doing it for so long. I was just — I was sick to my stomach. I was going to start vomiting," said Palmer.

Palmer estimates she lost nearly $1,000 in inventory.

Her daughter, Stacee Fimbres, posted on Palmer's Facebook page, without her mother knowing, to inform customers about what happened.

“Whether it be $5 dollars to $100 dollars, I know her customers will come through for her, cause that’s how much they love her,” said Fimbres.

Within a few hours, Fimbres estimates roughly $800 dollars had been donated.

"The feeling is overwhelming of such gratefulness," said Fimbres.

If you want to donate to Palmer, you can reach out to Fimbres here or make a donate to her Venmo account: @stacee-fimbres.