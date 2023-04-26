Watch Now
Sorrento Valley building evacuated after some report feeling ill

Posted at 10:54 AM, Apr 26, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Dozens of people were evacuated from a building in Sorrento Valley Wednesday morning after several people reported not feeling well, San Diego authorities said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue officials told ABC 10News that 64 people were forced to leave a biotech business on 3550 Dunhill Street just after 8 a.m. after some fell ill.

Officials said 19 people complained of various symptoms, including nausea and light-headedness.

One person was transported to Scripps La Jolla Hospital due to vomiting; others were treated at the scene.

According to SDFD officials, a new floor sealer was used over the past few days, and with the building locked up, chemicals spread into the air and likely led to Wednesday’s emergency situation.

A hazardous materials team was sent into the building to make sure there were no other contaminants present.

