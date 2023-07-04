Some unhoused people confused over city's new safe sleeping site

Bill mulligan has been homeless since 2019, so he was excited to learn the City of San Diego's new safe sleeping site was opening.

"Obviously not every homeless person has access to the news," said Mulligan, explaining how he learned about the site's unveiling on Thursday.

When he got to the site, he "expected a line."

However, the experience has not been what he expected.

"They look like they just picked the tent up from where it was on the sidewalk and brought it in here," said Mulligan, describing the state of the parking lot.

The city explained confusion is normal when a new program is rolled out.

For example, Mulligan showed up to 20th and B street on Thursday, which is where the safe sleeping site has been advertised.

The entrance is actually off of 26th Street. Others on Monday asked 10News reporter Natalie Chuck for help finding the location.

"if you're really looking to get off the street and get shelter, it's really not a bad place, just be prepared to have to walk to get somewhere... to get here," said Mulligan.

The city is discouraging people from walking up to the site for a spot. Instead, call 2-1-1 or contact an outreach worker.

Roughly one dozen people have used the site each night.

The city confirmed12 people stayed there the first night it opened and15 people used it on Sunday night, but did not provide data for Friday night and Saturday night.

At capacity... This site can have 136 tents available...

But Mulligan says many unhoused people living downtown might be hesitant on heading down there. Mulligan admitted he has struggled with substance abuse in the past, so he chooses not to live downtown to try to avoid others using.

"Security concerns is an issue... The documents you sign do say ya know... 'No drugs. No alcohol'."

He also expected there to be more amenities, like a shower and laundry, as well as other services on site.

The city says people will be transported for showers until a more permanent option is available and case managers are able to link people to services.

Despite a disappointing first few nights Mulligan is not planning on leaving.

"I'm staying here tonight, yeah. I mean, I'm not gunna give up a bed. Well, not right now anyway."