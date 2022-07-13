Watch Now
Some San Diego restaurants to take down outdoor dining parklets as temporary permits expire

Posted at 9:59 AM, Jul 13, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Outdoor dining setups for many San Diego restaurants could soon be coming down.

City restaurants had until Wednesday, July 13, to apply for a new outdoor operating permit under the city’s Spaces as Places program. Those establishments that did not apply will have to remove their parklets.

Under the program, restaurants will have to pay between $20-$60 per square foot for a two-year permit.

The program also includes additional regulations for restaurants to follow. For example, restaurants will not be allowed to build permanent overhead structures in their parklets. The permits will also regulate how large and in what areas the parklets can continue to operate.

ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS reported that only 15 businesses in San Diego completed applications for a new outdoor dining permit.

