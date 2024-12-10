Some San Diego County schools closed Tuesday due to public safety power shutoffs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Monday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced multiple schools within the county will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 10, due to the public safety power shutoffs.

According to an announcement from SDG&E over the weekend, the electric company said customers residing in fire-risk communities may have their power shut down due to a Red Flag Warning.

SDG&E said these power shutoffs are essential to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions, as it could impact powerlines.

READ RELATED: San Diego prepares for Santa Ana winds, customers lose power

According to the County Board of Education, the shutoff affected school sites, leaving the following schools closed Tuesday:



Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District