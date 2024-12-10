Watch Now
Some San Diego County schools closed Tuesday due to public safety power shutoffs

San Diego Gas and Electric restores power to areas affected by red-flag warning
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Monday, the San Diego County Office of Education announced multiple schools within the county will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 10, due to the public safety power shutoffs.

According to an announcement from SDG&E over the weekend, the electric company said customers residing in fire-risk communities may have their power shut down due to a Red Flag Warning.

SDG&E said these power shutoffs are essential to reduce wildfire risk during extreme weather conditions, as it could impact powerlines.

According to the County Board of Education, the shutoff affected school sites, leaving the following schools closed Tuesday:

  • Jamul-Dulzura Union School District
  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Mountain Empire School District
  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Warner Unified School District

