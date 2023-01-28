Some residents ponder moving after falling trees wreak havoc on homes, car

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some residents are considering moving to an area without eucalyptus trees after their neighborhood was hit by fallen trees Thursday.

Scripps Ranch resident Jordan Paul said he was “a little bit regretful about moving here,” while watching a worker over 100 feet in the air sawing down a leaning eucalyptus tree.

The tree is across from a trail of destruction that was left Thursday when two trees fell on garages on Caminito Covewood.

“We’ve lived here for about three years and they’ve just been an increasing source of stress and concern for us,” Paul added.

Paul, a San Diego real estate photographer, took drone video Thursday that gives an aerial glimpse of the damage caused by the trees that fell.

“It was interesting, fun to shoot it. Really also scary and just like fascinating to see it from up there.”

Watch drone video taken by resident Jordan Paul :





Home Damage, Village Woods tree fall, January 2023 from Jordan Paul on Vimeo.

Luis Amador said he too was considering moving to another neighborhood after his daughter’s car was hit by a fallen tree.

He said it’s the third tree he’s seen fall in recent months in Scripps Ranch.

Amador is waiting to hear if his daughter’s jeep that was left wrangled by the tree will be written off by his insurance company.

“I don’t know what can I say. This you know we’re scared of this one,” he said pointing to another tree.