Solution for Southcrest creek?

(KGTV) SOUTHCREST — Aaron Dickens walked along the yellow concrete wall that continues for several blocks in Southcrest. It is right in front of the creek on Beta Street. It overflowed during the January flood.

The barrier is designed to help prevent water from getting into the neighborhood. If you take a closer look into the creek, you can see all the debris and the mud that is still there.

"Anything that will block the creek water when it comes down will raise the water level up, said Louis Edwards.

Edwards said the water level was seven feet in his home during the flood.

"I had to make a choice, either drown or leave. I went to the door and all the rest of the water came in," he said.

Edwards got on top of his car and watched the water destroy all of his 5 vehicles and his house. He is now rebuilding his home and says it has been a rough road.

"I am most unhappy with the city and state. They are totally responsible. No responsibility whatsoever. It hurts," he added.

Back in January after the flood, the city held a press conference. Officials said because of the emergency declaration issued by the mayor, they were able to clear out many creeks.

"That includes starting at Beta Street, putting in heavy equipment and removing any and all vegetation that we can," said a city official.

Fast forward two months, there is still a lot of work to be done. City Officials have said the creek needs to be re-engineered. It is one of many things Edwards and his neighbors think about. He says he is not leaving.

"The people are really good around here. We love them. We care about one another," he added.

See the City's statement below: