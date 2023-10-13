Solar eclipse to be visible in San Diego for first time in six years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans are preparing for a morning of staring at the sky. For the first time since 2017, a solar eclipse will be visible across North America.

“A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes in between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun from our perspective," explained Dr. Lisa Will, a professor at San Diego City College and resident astronomer at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park.

Will plans to be at the Fleet Saturday morning to answer questions and help people enjoy their viewing experience. The museum will host a free event outside, which will include activities, help to make viewfinders, and more. They also have safety eclipse-viewing glasses available for sale.

“You can actually do serious eye damage looking at the sun for a prolonged period of time, so we never condone looking directly at the sun without safety gear," said Will.

Another partial solar eclipse will be visible from San Diego in April, 2024, though Will says locals will get a better view this time around. After next year's eclipse, however, another will not be seen in North America for more than 20 years.