Solana Beach rallies around Turkish family that lost dozens of relatives in earthquake

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) - The community of Solana Beach is rallying around a Turkish family that lost dozens of relatives in the earthquake.

Sinem Uz has been helping children safely get to and from Skyline Elementary for years.

When she's not working as a crossing guard on the corner of Lomas Santa Fe, she's working in the cafeteria at Solana Vista. But behind the friendly wave is a mom dealing with unimaginable pain.

"I lost my childhood, I lost my friends, I lost my family, I lost the places to go," said Sinem

Sinem and her husband Orhan are from Turkey. Orhan's brother's building was flattened in the massive earthquake that hit nine days ago.

"Every day we bury people and we still have a lot of bodies not found yet," said Orhan.

They lost in-laws, cousins, their cousin's children, nieces, entire families gone.

"Over 20, 30 people from our family. Every house has someone die. For who you gonna cry? said Orhan.

The family has lived in Solana Beach since 2009. They have two young children in the district. Orhan is a private driver.

”I’m lucky over here, but my heart is there," said Orhan.

The community is rallying around the family. A local mom started a GoFundMe to help send supplies to their hometown.

Sinem's brother-in-law flew to Turkey last week with an envelope of cash and suitcases of clothing. They are overwhelmed with gratitude.

"Most of the people they donate, it’s not only they donate to the fundraiser they feel our pain too. We cry together."

Sinem said she's also touched by the dozens of cards she's received from the students.

"The parents, they send me kisses I am so lucky to have such a great people around me," said Sinem.

If you'd like to help, click here.