Sockers break ground on new sports and entertainment arena

OCEANSIDE, CA (KGTV) -- The Sockers have been around since the early 1980's, but have always been renters in their home arena.

But that will change very soon, after five years of planning, the team has broken ground on a new 8,000 seat indoor arena in Oceanside, and will finally have a place to call their own.

"It's amazing for us players," says Sockers captain Brian Farber. "It's amazing for our fans, and to be fair, it's not just a stadium for us. This is going to be amazing for Oceanside, North County, San Diego, and the entire Southern California area. Everyone will benefit from this stadium."

Sockers head coach Phil Salvagio says the smaller size of the new arena, compared to the larger capacity of the Sports Arena, will make it a more intimate setting to enjoy a game.

"This is compact, and it's made to be loud. It's going to be a great atmosphere and it's going to be a rocking stadium."

The cost of the new privately funded arena is estimated at $50 million, and will sit in an area just north of the 78 freeway. Oceanside Mayor Esther C. Sanchez says the North County is very excited about this project.

"This has been a dream and I just heard that's it's been a dream of the Sockers to find a home. Well you have found one."

And while the Sockers have played most of their years at the Sports Arena, they feel the North County is a perfect fit.

"We knew that it was a gap, and that most of our fans live in the North County. So we are trying to please them by coming up here."

The arena, which is being designed to host concerts, as well as other sporting events, is the first of it's kind in the North County and is expected to open in 2023.