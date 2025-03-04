So-called San Diego 'King of Coke' sentenced for drug trafficking, hiring hitmen

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego man who was the self-proclaimed "King of Coke" for trafficking large quantities of cocaine, as well as methamphetamine and fentanyl into the United States was sentenced Monday to more than 17 years in prison.

Rodolfo Benjamin Silva, 44, also utilized "sicarios" -- hitmen -- to support his drug trafficking, including hiring one to try and kill one of his rivals in San Diego, according to prosecutors.

In Silva's plea agreement, he admitted to helping bring sicarios from Mexico to San Diego, where they worked to support cartel operations, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. He also admitted to once handing over 114 pounds of methamphetamine and just over two pounds of fentanyl to a drug courier, who was meant to transport the drugs to Indianapolis.

Silva pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 210 months in custody.

