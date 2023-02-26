Snow causes traffic jam on Sunrise Highway

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Multiple vehicles were sliding into each other Sunday on the snow-covered Sunrise Highway on the way to Mount Laguna, the California Highway Patrol reported.

"Traffic backed up because vehicles sliding off road," a CHP incident log said. "Lots of vehicles stuck, even with chains, not making it up Sunrise."

Cars were "all over the road trying to navigate around the vehicles stuck in the snow," the CHP said.

Three vehicles were blocking the northbound lane of Sunrise Highway and a CHP officer helped them get to the shoulder to make room for fire crews.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.