Sneak peak: Plans for Hillcrest's new vibrant community park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Normal Street in Hillcrest is about to undergo a major transformation. ABC 10News got a sneak peek at the plans and vision for a vibrant new community park.

“This will be our Times Square, this will be our Champs-Élysées, it will be the place the community comes out to,” said Benjamin Nicholls, Executive Director, Hillcrest Business Association.

Normal Street at University Ave. is already considered the heart of Hillcrest. It’s where you’ll find the Pride flag and many LGBTQ-owned businesses.

The busy street will soon be shut down to traffic permanently and converted to a wide open public park space.

“It’s going to be beautiful. We’ll have lighting in the space, activities in the space,” said Nicholls.

The park plans have been constructed with bicyclists, pedestrians and even pets in mind.

“Whenever you come to the space, we’re going to have something going on: movie night or yappy hour so you can bring your dogs down,” said Nicholls.

The park is expected to boost the businesses in the area.

“It’s going to increase the visibility,” Alex Marin, who owns a restaurant and bar just steps from where the park will be.

“We’ve been waiting for it. It’s finally coming. It’s about having a place where we can come safely and gather and enjoy each other,” he said.

Highlights of the project include a playground, unique shade structures and seating, and a rainbow bike path.

Intentional design choices are a nod to the heart of Hillcrest and its vibrant values.

“It represents a safe place for everybody. A place of meeting where people can just come together and be themselves,” added Marin.

Nicholls says they hope to break ground later this year, and construction should take about 18 months.