Snapdragon Stadium getting prepared for Monster Jam

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monster Jam returns to San Diego, but long before the trucks put on a good show, tractors, dump trucks and backhoes took center stage. The dirt was dumped, and the track put together. Monster Jam is making it Snapdragon debut, as it moves over from Petco Park.

"We are excited to be at this new Snapdragon Stadium. They are two different tracks," says Monster Jam tour manger Gabe Resto. "At Petco Park, you have a baseball field, while here you have a football field. There is a little more room her at Snapdragon to allow our trucks to do a little more exciting stuff."

As for the workers in charge of putting the track together, they aren't just loading dirt anywhere. You might call them the architects of Monster Jam. In all, Resto says 26 million pounds of dirt will fill the floor of Snapdragon.

"A lot of people come in here and see a full track, but right now we have about 250 dump trucks of dirt coming in. If you put that into perspective, that's about 4,500 yards of dirt which is about 45 football fields worth of dirt."

As they continue to build the track, the forecast does call for rain. So that 4,500 yards of dirt could turn into a lot of mud.

"Being outdoors definitely affects the building of the track, and it could put a little delay on things. These workers are professionals and they are going to work all night if they have to. They will make sure it's ready for our fans on Saturday and Sunday," Resto says.

Rain or shine, Monster Jam will go on this weekend as scheduled.

"Rain or shine we are on the track. However, with a dryer track, the guys can do more skills — like two wheel skills, donuts, and even back flips when it is wet it makes things a little bit trickier," Resto says.

