Small plane flips on runway at Montgomery Field; 1 person injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person suffered minor injuries Tuesday when a light plane flipped over at the end of a runway at Montgomery Field, authorities reported.

The aviation accident at the Serra Mesa municipal airport took place shortly before noon, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The two people aboard the aircraft when it crashed had extricated themselves by the time emergency crews arrived, the city agency reported.

ABC 10News had boots on the ground at the airfield to gather video of the downed plane.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear.

