Small plane crashes on Carlsbad beach

Posted at 8:50 AM, Jan 19, 2023
CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) – A small plane crashed on Carlsbad State Beach Thursday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

FAA officials said a single-engine aircraft that departed Montgomery Field in San Diego was on its way to John Wayne Airport in Orange County when the pilot reported engine problems.

According to the FAA, the plane went down at around 7:45 a.m. and was spotted on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach.

Three people were on the plane, the FAA confirmed. There was no other information.

FAA and NTSB officials are investigating the incident.

