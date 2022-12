SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An earthquake registered at a magnitude 3.8 struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border and east of San Diego County at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. The quake was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west of El Centro.

USGS data shows several reports of residents in San Diego County feeling the tremor.

There are no reports of damage or injuries.