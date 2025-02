SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A small civilian plane made an emergency landing at Naval Air Station North Island Monday afternoon.

According to Naval Base Coronado Public Information Officer Kevin Dixon, the plane landed at the airfield "due to an engine malfunction."

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

Dixon says the Navy will help the plane owner with any necessary repairs before they leave the base.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.