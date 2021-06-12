Small but mighty San Diego County fair officially open at Del Mar fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) - The San Diego County Fair is now officially open at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “Home Grown Fun” and is scaled back in size compared to previous years, but organizers say they’re glad to have an event at all.

It’s about one-third the size of a usual year. Typically, about 60,000 come through daily, but this year the goal is 13,000 per day.

There are many fan favorites that have returned, including 40 food vendors with the classic fair food, multiple animal exhibits and vendors.

Some other fan favorites are missing, though. There is no main stage for large shows, although local musicians will play. To start, there are only two rides, but a dozen more kid-friendly rides should arrive.

One San Diego family visiting said they come every year and noticed the difference this year, but were still glad to be there.

“I don’t really mind it, I kinda like it, not really long lines,” said the Johnson family.

The vendors are also glad to be back, especially after missing a year of profit in 2020.

“We missed it last year, we had to do a bunch of other drive-through things just to make it through last year so when we got the call we were really excited and happy that they wanted us to come back here,” said Hyrum Allen, owner of Funnel Cake Express.

Allen’s family has been selling their funnel cakes at the fair since 1990. He said even if profits are lower this year, it still feels good to be back.

“It’s been a year to where everybody needs to get out and enjoy themselves,” said Allen.

Tickets and parking need to be purchased prior to arrival. Masks will be required opening weekend and in the indoor halls for the duration of the fair. But that could change following June 15. Fair staff recommends you check for updates on its website.

The fair runs through the 4th of July.