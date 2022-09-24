Small businesses put on display during Chamber of Commerce's 'Shop and Dine La Mesa' event

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There was something for everyone at Saturday’s “Shop and Dine La Mesa” event in the Lake Murray Village Shopping Center.

The La Mesa Chamber of Commerce received a special grant from the county to put on the event.

“We looked around for a location that would be in need of some PR and publicity,” said Mary England, President & CEO, La Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

England says the idea is that all the fun attracts the public, and people then check out the local small businesses in the center.

“Hopefully somebody who comes out today… They’ll come back in a month,” she said.

Guests received coupons for local businesses and were able to meet shop owners, like George Alvarez.

“It hasn’t been easy for anybody,” he said.

Alvarez says he appreciates any help his taco shop can get. After a difficult few years of the pandemic, they’re now facing staffing shortages and inflation.

“I have to evaluate, adjust and change prices consistently. It’s been difficult, but thank God that we’re here and pulling through,” Alvarez said.

The County of San Diego has also been awarding grant funds through the American Rescue Plan designed to help businesses hit hard by the pandemic.

