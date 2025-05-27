Slowdown in sales hits National City wholesale candy shop amid tariff increases

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (AP) — Wholesale Candy World, a staple in the South Bay candy market for over 50 years, is experiencing a significant slowdown in foot traffic during what should be its busiest season.

As graduations, summer parties, and celebrations ramp up, owners Jonathan and his sister Sandra Hallak are grappling with the impacts of tariffs on their business.

“We’ve noticed a significant slowdown in foot traffic,” Jonathan Hallak said. “I think there’s more important things that people want to pay for. It’s the food on the table and candies on the cut list, you know, sugar and … it’s a fun thing.”

A few months ago, the Hallaks received notifications from their candy manufacturers about price increases ranging from 10% to 15% due to tariffs. As a result, they have been compelled to adjust their prices, which they find distressing.

“I hate doing that. I hate doing it to our customers as well, you know. We strive to keep our prices low, but when we have to go up, we gotta go up,” Jonathan stressed.

The challenges extend beyond pricing. Sandra Hallak noted difficulties in maintaining inventory levels, as a significant portion of their products is imported.

“When before every single one of these shelves would be just filled to the rim with stuff, now it’s so hard to get,” she explained.

To help customers maximize their budgets amid rising costs, the Hallaks are advising consumers to consider variety and bulk purchasing.

“Right now, the average size candy bar, let’s just say Snickers, if you go into a 7-Eleven, it’s about $2.30 to $2.50, and over here you’re paying like 190 cents but you’re buying 48, as opposed to 1,” Sandra said.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties that tariffs may bring in the future, the Hallaks remain optimistic about their family's business. “We try to stay hopeful; we stay positive. We’ve been here too long … we’ve been through the ins and outs of business, you know,” Jonathan remarked.

The Hallaks are determined to navigate these obstacles to keep Wholesale Candy World running for years to come.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.