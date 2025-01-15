Watch Now
Slow-speed pursuit on SR-94 ends in woman's arrest

Paul Anderegg<br/>
Police arrested a woman who crashed her car multiple times while leading officers on a short and very slow pursuit.<br/>
LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diego Police arrested a woman who crashed her car multiple times while leading officers on a short and slow pursuit into La Mesa.

According to police, at around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers spotted a Subaru vehicle driving erratically on eastbound state Route 94 near Kelton Road in Emerald Hills and followed it as it traveled at around 8 MPH.

Police said officers saw the Subaru crash into the center-divider multiple times as it made its way toward the La Mesa area.

Officers eventually deployed a spike strip to slow the car down, and it stopped near northbound state Route 125.

Officers smashed a window and safely pulled the driver out; ABC 10News learned the driver was arrested.

The California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police are investigating the incident.

