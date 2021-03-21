Slight decrease ends 40-day streak of rising gas prices in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 40-day streak of increases ended Sunday when the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.92.

The average price rose 44.1 cents during the streak, including three- tenths of a cent on Saturday, to its highest amount since Nov. 21, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decrease also ended a run of 58 increases in 59 days totaling 57.6 cents.

The streak of increases was the longest since at least 2011. The last daily decrease was a drop of one-tenth of a cent on Jan. 20. The average price was unchanged on Feb. 8.

The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago, 31.7 cents higher than one month ago and 65.5 cents greater than one year ago.

