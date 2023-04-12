Skip the traffic: Commuters excited to take trains to Orange County, L.A.

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — The return of train service came like music to commuters ears, or more like bells. Their commutes have been derailed for the last six months.

“It’s made it so much more difficult,” said Kiana Requena, a Pacific Surfliner commuter.

In September, experts realized the train tracks near San Clemente had moved 28 inches because of the eroding cliffside. Orange County Transportation Authority, also known as OCTA, worked to stabilize tracks but had delays in construction because of the rain.

“I've been told every month that it’ll be opening next month,” said Daniel Grone, a Pacific Surfliner commuter.

Grone would ride the Pacific Surfliner every day from L.A. to Solana Beach. Commuters like him have had to take the bus from Irvine to Oceanside, adding an hour in travel time.

“It’s been a major inconvenience and takes what’s typically a really relaxing, beautiful mobile office and turned it into anything but,” Grone said.

Now, the Pacific Surfliner and Metrolink are back on track to resume full service next week. Starting April 17th, commuters can ride the train from Irvine to Oceanside, without having to get off along the way.

“Oh god, I'm so excited," Requena said. "I can hop on and not have to think for a few hours. Im so glad.”

OCTA stabilized 700 feet of the track. Authorities say they'll continue to monitor conditions moving forward.

“I can’t wait to come to work next week and get back to my normal schedule, get an extra hour of sleep,” Grone said.