Skateboarder injured in Point Loma Heights collision

Posted at 6:33 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 09:33:38-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man on a skateboard was seriously injured after failing to yield to oncoming traffic in Point Loma Heights, police said Tuesday.

The 28-year-old victim was riding south on Guizot Street at a "high rate of speed" when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 27-year-old man in a Toyota Prius, who was heading west on the cross street, Orchard Avenue, around 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The skateboarder was taken to a hospital and had a broken arm.

