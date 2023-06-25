Skateboarder injured hanging onto SUV in OB

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 17-year-old skateboarder broke his lower left leg Saturday when he was struck by the moving SUV he was hanging onto in San Diego's Ocean Beach area.

The crash occurred at 1:44 p.m. in the 1800 block of Froude Street, a residential area near Narragansett Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The teen was hanging onto an open passenger window of a moving 1997 Toyota 4Runner southbound on Froude Street, Heims said.

"The rear tire of the 4Runner struck the skateboard," the officer said. "When he stepped off of his skateboard, the rear tire of the 4Runner struck the rider."

Paramedics took the skateboarder to a hospital with open fractures to his lower left leg that were not believed life-threatening, Heims said.

