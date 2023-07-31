Skateboarder, 16, struck by car, killed on SR-79 in Warner Springs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 16-year-old skateboarder was hit by a car and killed Sunday on state Route 79 in Warner Springs, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP officials said the teen was riding a skateboard northbound in a southbound SR-79 lane just after 8 p.m. when a Mitsubishi vehicle heading southbound near Peralta Drive struck him.

“The driver of the Mitsubishi was unable to avoid the skateboarder and the Mitsubishi struck the skateboarder, causing life threatening injuries,” the CHP stated.

The boy, a Warner Springs resident, was taken to Inland Valley Hospital but died from his injuries after arrival.

CHP officials said the Mitsubishi’s 74-year-old male driver and a 70-year-old female passenger were not injured.

According to the CHP, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the incident.