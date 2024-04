SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Motorists were alerted to a freeway ramp closure in Paradise Hills Monday morning after Caltrans crews shut down the state Route 54 connector ramps to Interstate 805 because of a sinkhole.

The closure of the ramp took effect at around 3 a.m. due to a sinkhole that formed in the roadway.

It is unclear if recent rainy weather played a role in the formation of the sinkhole.

Caltrans did not have a time frame for how long the closure and road repairs were expected to last.