Simone Biles, gymnastics team members coming to San Diego for 'Gold Over America Tour'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following the Paris Olympics, Simone Biles, Jade Carey and other gymnastics team members announced the dates and times for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, also known as GOAT.

Competitors will perform in 30 different arenas. The first tour date for GOAT is set in Oceanside at the Frontwave Area from Sept. 16-11 at 7:30 p.m. Other cities for the tour include Los Angeles, San Jose and Phoenix.

This 110-minute show "brings an exhilarating display of jaw-dropping athletic brilliance and high-energy choreography coupled with inspirational messages of hope, strength, resilience and determination," according tothe website.

Tickets are on sale now. Here is a complete list of where the Gold Over America Tour is scheduled:

