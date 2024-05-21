Simon announces new mixed-use development, luxury residences at Fashion Valley

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fashion Valley is undergoing a major transformation, according to Simon, the property owner.

A release said Simon is investing in a mixed-use development featuring 850 luxury apartments by AMLI Residential.

The project also includes plans for more upscale shopping, new restaurants and open green spaces.

A similar transformation is underway in Mission Valley. Last July, Westfield announced that it sold two properties, Mission Valley West and East, for $290 million.

“We've always thought there's a great opportunity to enhance the mall and create that vibrant mixed-use community,” Todd Majcher, Senior Vice President at Lowe, told 10News last year.

Fashion Valley is now the latest San Diego mall to adopt the ‘mixed-use’ trend of blending luxury living with luxury shopping.

Redevelopment in Fashion Valley is expected to start in late 2025 and finish by the end of 2026.

