Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Simon announces new mixed-use development, luxury residences at Fashion Valley

Fashion Valley is undergoing a major transformation, according to Simon, the property owner. A release said Simon is investing in a mixed-use development featuring 850 luxury apartments by AMLI Residential.
Posted at 9:01 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 00:01:26-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fashion Valley is undergoing a major transformation, according to Simon, the property owner.

A release said Simon is investing in a mixed-use development featuring 850 luxury apartments by AMLI Residential.

The project also includes plans for more upscale shopping, new restaurants and open green spaces.

A similar transformation is underway in Mission Valley. Last July, Westfield announced that it sold two properties, Mission Valley West and East, for $290 million.

“We've always thought there's a great opportunity to enhance the mall and create that vibrant mixed-use community,” Todd Majcher, Senior Vice President at Lowe, told 10News last year.

Fashion Valley is now the latest San Diego mall to adopt the ‘mixed-use’ trend of blending luxury living with luxury shopping.

Redevelopment in Fashion Valley is expected to start in late 2025 and finish by the end of 2026.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights