Silver Strand Beach closure impacts vacationers but not businesses

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — If you're planning to head to the beach to celebrate Labor Day weekend, you might want to check if your favorite one is open.

The Coronado shoreline remains closed along with the Tijuana slough, Imperial Beach, and Silver Strand shorelines.

"I like to walk the beach and collect sand dollars."

Ida Farmer grew up in San Diego but lives in Arizona now. She was disappointed to find out on her vacation that her favorite beach is closed.

"It's going to kill my weekend here but I'll go to other beaches but just bad for the environment," said Farmer.

While it's impacting beachgoers' holiday weekend plans, it's not impacting businesses on the island too much.

"I haven't heard anyone say anything. I mean people question it, but it hasn't affected anyone. I think also because it's cold in the water," said Steve Willie.

Steve Willie owns Coronado Hat Company. Although it isn't impacting him now, he thinks it might down the road.

"No one wants sewage in the water," said Willie.

Locals have been bringing attention to the growing sewage issue in the South Bay. They hope state leaders will declare an emergency to make sure contamination stops.

Back open for the holiday weekend are Tecolote shores in Mission Bay and Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla.