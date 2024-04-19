Signatures turned in to get amendment to Prop.47 on the November ballot

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— Signatures have been turned in to try and get an amendment to Prop.47 on the November ballot. Many business owners are pushing for these changes.

Tony Konja and his wife own KnB Bistro-- a bottle shop, brewery, and bistro in Del Cerro.

Konja and his wife have been in the family business for 43 years. Lately, he believes criminals have lost any fear of getting in trouble.

"[In] a full restaurant, a guy comes in with a bag," Konja said. "Literally just starts grabbing stuff and filling his bag."

He says they tried adding extra security, including cameras, and not allowing backpacks inside.

“It wouldn't be as beautiful to have gates," Konja said. "So we've refrained from doing that. As a result, we've been vandalized several times. They've lassoed an ATM we had in here and [dragged] it out with a stolen car.”

That’s why he supports the efforts to change Proposition 47. Under Prop 47, those who steal less than $950 face a misdemeanor charge.

This change would allow prosecutors to charge repeat offenders with a felony instead.

District Attorney Summer Stephan joined civic leaders at a news conference announcing advocates gathered more than 900,000 signatures to get the amended Prop. 47 on the November ballot.

The requirement was to get more than 54,000 signatures.

Stephan says that even though the numbers show crime is dropping in San Diego County, the type of crimes being committed is concerning neighborhoods.

“Crime in general is down by 2%, but larceny, theft, and drugs are up, and they continue to go up,” Stephan said.

Konja said he’s hopeful they will get enough certified signatures so this proposal will go before voters so communities can get their sense of safety back.

"If they steal just a little bit, they can get away with [it]. It's a slap on the wrist," Konja said. "If they catch them, they'll be released.”



