Sidewalks in San Diego's Clairemont community were fixed just one day after Team 10 investigation

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) — A city contractor repaired big, gaping sidewalk holes in San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood just one day after a Team 10 investigation.

On Friday, Team 10 aired a story about residents upset in the "Mount" street neighborhoods because a contractor dug up about 20 holes but didn't pour any concrete to finish the job.

On Saturday, Dick Miller, Inc. or DMI, began making repairs so residents could safely walk along the sidewalks.

Marc Russell, who was featured in that story, contacted Team 10 on Saturday. He sent pictures of a repaired sidewalk in front of his house and thanked ABC 10 News for doing the story.

Over the holiday weekend, all 20 holes were filled and warning signs were removed.

The only thing left to do is pour the concrete.

Russell previously shared several emails with Team 10 showing he and others had contacted City Hall numerous times since October, when the holes were dug up but the job wasn't finished.

The work was part of the city's efforts to fix sidewalks around San Diego.

The city had blamed a subcontractor for the ongoing delay.

"We are bound by the original contract with the contractor and, at this time, we are working with them to move the project along," said Tyler Becker, a city spokesman. "To be clear, the city is not in a dispute with the contractor. The current hurdle is between the contractor and its subcontractor."

Glenn Bullock, president and owner of DMI, told Team 10 on Tuesday his firm fixed the sidewalks at his company's expense, and he talked with neighbors about the problem.

He said there also were issues with the city, but he did not elaborate.