Shred, recycle your tax files for free in Miramar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Residents of the city of San Diego will have the opportunity to have their tax documents shredded and recycled for free.

The annual week-long Tax File Recycling event runs May 17 through May 22 at the Miramar Recycling Center located at 5165 Convoy Street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are restrictions, however: only one banker's box worth of residential tax files per resident will be accepted at the drop-off center and no business files will be accepted. A bankers box is approximately 10 inches high, 15 inches wide and 25 inches deep.

All documents will be placed in secured bins and shredded before being recycled.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while inside the center.

For more information: visit the city's website.

