Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shred, recycle your tax files for free in Miramar

items.[0].image.alt
Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO - NOVEMBER 1: Federal tax forms are distributed at the offices of the Internal Revenue Service November 1, 2005 in Chicago, Illinois. A presidential panel today recommended a complete overhaul of virtually every tax law for individuals and businesses. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Tax Forms Taxes Getty 110105
Posted at 3:38 PM, May 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-16 18:38:40-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Residents of the city of San Diego will have the opportunity to have their tax documents shredded and recycled for free.

The annual week-long Tax File Recycling event runs May 17 through May 22 at the Miramar Recycling Center located at 5165 Convoy Street between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There are restrictions, however: only one banker's box worth of residential tax files per resident will be accepted at the drop-off center and no business files will be accepted. A bankers box is approximately 10 inches high, 15 inches wide and 25 inches deep.

All documents will be placed in secured bins and shredded before being recycled.

Visitors will be asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while inside the center.

For more information: visit the city's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!