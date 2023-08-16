Should people still travel to Maui or rebook?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After the devasting fires, officials say the rest of Maui is still open for business. But should people planning to travel to the island still go?

"It would have been nice to create memories together with my daughter and her grandparents," says Cynthia Bertolotti.

It would have been her first time to Maui. She planned to go with her family at the end of August. But last night Bertolotti decided to cancel the trip.

"We thought the resources would be better spent on the relief effort and the communities. The communities in Maui are really hurting. We didn’t feel it would be appropriate," she added.

At a press conference on Monday, officials asked the public to avoid West Maui, where the fire happened.

"But the rest of Maui is still open, like South Maui, Wailea and Kihei. We have not shut down or asked anyone to leave," said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen.

"It would be catastrophic if no one traveled to the island. We would see a mass exodus from Maui," said Hawaii Governor Josh Green.

Some travel experts say you shouldn’t travel to Maui, at least this month.

"It is still an ongoing emergency declaration. I would not say cancel a trip you have booked in September. Keep a close eye on it. You want to respect the people of Maui. You want to do what they need, but they also rely heavily on tourist dollars. You don’t want to cut them off either," said Clint Henderson, Managing Editor at The Points Guy.

Experts say most airlines and hotels are being generous with refunds or rebooking. Bertolotti says she hasn’t rebooked yet, but plans to go back in the future.

"My heart goes out to all the families. Those who do not have answers yet," she said.

