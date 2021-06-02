Shots fired during carjacking attempt in San Diego's Oak Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A group of gunmen opened fire during an attempted carjacking in Oak Park early Wednesday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The victim told the 10News Breaking News Tracker that he was sitting in his parked car on Bayview Heights Place just after 3:30 a.m. when four men approached the vehicle and told him to get out.

The victim refused, and he said, "They all drew guns on me and I'm fighting with them at that point. I fight with them, trying to close my door because they're trying to open my door … they ran, and at that point, they started shooting at me."

The victim was not injured, but gunfire hit the car’s windows and caused other damage.

Descriptions of the gunmen were not immediately available.