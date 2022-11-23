Shoppers expected to pay more this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Inside Pangea Outpost, shoppers are already getting ready for a busy holiday season.

"I mean, it's the first year that I feel comfortable doing the in-person searching a way that's like enjoyable," Tiffany Viggiano, shopper.

Viggiano is visiting family for Thanksgiving.

She said this year, inflation is impacting her buying decisions.

"I think that we're doing smaller Christmas, less presents, more focused on kind of activities and things that we can do together," said Viggiano.

While inflation has eased a little bit, prices shoppers will pay this year are up nearly eight percent compared to last year in October, according to ABC News.

Small business owners like Deborah Molina have been preparing for months to soften that hit.

"The prices have gone up anywhere from fifty cents to five dollars-anywhere from 10 percent to 30 percent," said Deborah Molina, Gypsea Dreams. "So when we do our buying, I really try to avoid the things that are thirty percent."

She said supply chain issues were also a concern when planning.

While getting items off of containers has been resolved, she said shipping costs are still impacting her.

"Shipping costs are really high. They can be as high as 30 percent. So, I'm really trying to support our local suppliers and vendors, and if I do order items from the east coast or the northeast, I try to negotiate a cap on my shipping," said Molina.

Molina knows the trend is impacting everyone and plans to welcome every shopper with a smile and keep a positive attitude this holiday shopping season.

While shoppers like Viggiano will be buying less, they may be spending in other areas.

"Maybe a little bit more trips and traveling, which are also more expensive," said Viggiano.