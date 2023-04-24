Watch Now
Shooting investigation leads to I-805 lane closures

Posted at 9:27 AM, Apr 24, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – An officer-involved shooting investigation has forced the closure of all northbound Interstate 805 lanes at Imperial Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident reportedly occurred just after 8:30 a.m. and involved a CHP officer and a suspect.

Details on what led to the shooting, including possible injuries, were not immediately released.

Due to the investigation into the shooting, all northbound I-805 lanes at Imperial were shut down, with traffic being detoured off the freeway.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

